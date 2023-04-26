Raveena Tandon is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Celebrity Pet Parents 2'

Raveena and Lucifer/Raj M Patil, Manjeet Thakur

Listen to this article Celebrity Pet Parents 2! Raveena Tandon: I have rescued owls, bats and monkeys x 00:00

Raveena Tandon is not just a pet mom to six in her Mumbai home and five on her farm but is also involved with rescuing animals and helping them find a forever home. Meet her pet baby Lucifer and find out all about her love for animals on the latest episode of Celebrity Pet Parents.

Sharing advice for those who want to volunteer the actress said, "People should always look out for animals especially in this excess heat. I know a lot of people feed animals and that is good karma they are doing a great job. Sometimes they should also collect money and concentrate on sterilising, spaying the females and neutering the males. Whether they are cats or dogs they keep littering and they are hit or crushed by cars and they die."

Recalling her experiences while helping with rescuing and rehabilitating animals she said, "I've rescued a baby bat and given it to PETA. I've rescued owls and cute rabbits. A monkey came and sat on one of our trees and he had a rope, though keeping monkeys for livelihood is now banned in India. Normally monkeys don't run away from their owners unless they are ill treated so we rehabilitated him in Sanjay Gandhi national park. We have done this with a variety of birds-pigeons and crows that have come into our home. Owls are very surprising, when I was living in my Lokhandwala flat for two years because our house was getting renovated there was a full pure white owl that flew in and that was tied too. A lot of locals in the forest and tribals hunt these owls and believe their nails have magical powers, which is crap. We handed him over to PETA."

