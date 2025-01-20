Breaking News
Chak De! India actor Sagarika Z Ghatge returns to acting after a 5-year break with Lalaat

Updated on: 20 January,2025 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

When Sagarika Z Ghatge was approached for Lalaat, it was an immediate yes. Her character of Bhagwati, a sculptor, had everything she was looking for to make a comeback

Chak De! India actor Sagarika Z Ghatge returns to acting after a 5-year break with Lalaat

Sagarika Ghatge on the film’s set

Ending her five-year hiatus, Sagarika Z Ghatge is returning to the screen with Lalaat, directed by Jaivi Dhanda. The actor was last seen in the television film, Footfairy (2020). What kept her away from acting for half a decade? “It was a combination of not being excited with the offers that came my way, and feeling that a break was the right thing to do,” she shares.


When she was approached for Lalaat, it was an immediate yes for Ghatge. Her character of Bhagwati, a sculptor, had everything she was looking for to make a comeback. “Bhagwati is not only strong but also brave. I was tense when I took up this role, wondering if I’d be able to do justice to it. But if something scares you a little, you should take it up as an actor,” asserts the Chak De! India (2007) actor.


With the OTT boom, opportunities may have shot up. But Ghatge notes that it hasn’t been easy for her to land a project. The perception that she doesn’t want to pursue acting only made things harder. “Perhaps there is a perception that I don’t want to work, but that’s far from the truth. There are plenty of opportunities with the variety of films and series being made today. However, it hasn’t been easy to land a film. After taking a break, getting back to work wasn’t simple. But I’m grateful to have a film now that will showcase my work.”


