Updated on: 03 April,2024 05:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In ‘Chandu Champion’, Kartik Aaryan will be seen getting into a whole different character and he is indeed leaving no stone unturned to perfect it.

Kartik Aaryan Pic/Instagram

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan worked on his Marathi dialect for 14 months 
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’ will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Given his heart and soul to perfect his character, the superstar has indeed undergone very tough preps, be it physically or personality-wise. Well, apart from getting into a shocking transformation, Kartik also focused on his Marathi language and dialect.


In ‘Chandu Champion’, Kartik will be seen getting into a whole different character and he is indeed leaving no stone unturned to perfect it. Kartik gave special attention to his language in the film. He worked on his Marathi dialect for 14 long months. He had a language coach throughout who helped him to grab a good hold of his Marathi language. 


The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Alongside intense training in the middleweight category, Kartik meticulously tailored his diet, eliminating sugar, and shedding an impressive 20 kgs to embody the physique of a boxer. To enhance the film's authenticity, Kartik immersed himself in the world of professional boxing, sharing the ring with real-world champions. 


Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is poised for a June 14, 2024 release, poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Besides that, Kartik also has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2024. 

He will also be seen in 'Aashiqui 3'. The original film, helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, was released in 1990. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal became overnight sensations with their roles in the film. The franchise was revived in 2013 with 'Aashiqui 2', directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was also a box-office success. The third installment will be directed by the 'Ludo', 'Barfi', and 'Jagga Jasoos' maker Anurag Basu.

Kartik also has Vishal Bhardwaj's gritty thriller which is a reimagination of the film based on mafia queen Sapna Didi that was initially planned with the late Irrfan, and Deepika Padukone.

(With inputs from ANI)

