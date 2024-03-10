Breaking News
Mumbai: Issues around Gokhale Bridge persist
Mumbai: BMC invites NGOs to collaborate for climate action
Navi Mumbai: ANC arrests man for wholesale supply of MD
Mumbai: Cruise south through the Coastal Road from Tuesday
Mumbai: Navghar, Surat cops apprehend missing accused escaping to UP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Check out Ananya Panday wishes wisest girl Rysa with sweetest birthday post
<< Back to Elections 2024

Check out Ananya Panday wishes ’wisest girl’ Rysa with sweetest birthday post

Updated on: 10 March,2024 04:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

On Rysa's birthday, Ananya Panday shared the sweetest and cutest wish for her little sister

Check out Ananya Panday wishes ’wisest girl’ Rysa with sweetest birthday post

Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday

Listen to this article
Check out Ananya Panday wishes ’wisest girl’ Rysa with sweetest birthday post
x
00:00

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. With her acting skills, she has consistently managed to wow the audience. Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. Today marks the birthday of her younger sister, Rysa Panday, and on this special day, Ananya has shared the sweetest and cutest wish for Rysa.


Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya posted a cute picture of Rysa and wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life and the prettiest, coolest, and wisest girl in the world... rice plate @ysapanday.” In the picture, Rysa is seen posing for a photograph. Apart from Ananya, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey also dropped sweet wishes for their little princess.



Chunky Panday, sharing a series of pictures from their family album, wished his rice pudding and wrote, “Welcome to the 20s, my Rice Pudding @rysapanday.” Reacting to the post, to-be-mom Alanna Panday wrote, “Still baby rysu in my head!!” “Bhidus,” commented Jackie Shroff. Neelam Kothari and Mahima Chaudhary also extended their heartfelt wishes to the birthday girl.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)

Bhavana Pandey also shared a couple of pictures of her princess as she wished her little daughter. Bhavana, while dropping the birthday wish, wrote, “Happy Birthday, my baby girl! All grown up (accompanied by red-heart emojis), wishing you all the happiness in the world!!! Love you the mostest (accompanied by red-heart and nazar amulet emojis).”

On the work front, Ananya Panday is all set to come up with the series 'Ananya Unscripted in Singapore,' where she explores hidden gems and extraordinary experiences. Talking about the series, Ananya said, "I have a great love for traveling, especially when it involves exploring hidden gems, discovering a different side of the city, and indulging the foodie in me. My recent adventure in Singapore was truly remarkable, providing unique experiences that made it an unforgettable journey that was truly one for the books. Each day allowed me to rediscover the beauty of this versatile destination and reconnect with myself in the process. And I can't wait to visit again soon."

Ananya Panday was most recently seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ananya Panday jackie shroff Entertainment Top Stories bollywood birthday bhavna pandey
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK