Check out Ananya Panday wishes ’wisest girl’ Rysa with sweetest birthday post

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. With her acting skills, she has consistently managed to wow the audience. Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. Today marks the birthday of her younger sister, Rysa Panday, and on this special day, Ananya has shared the sweetest and cutest wish for Rysa.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya posted a cute picture of Rysa and wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life and the prettiest, coolest, and wisest girl in the world... rice plate @ysapanday.” In the picture, Rysa is seen posing for a photograph. Apart from Ananya, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey also dropped sweet wishes for their little princess.

Chunky Panday, sharing a series of pictures from their family album, wished his rice pudding and wrote, “Welcome to the 20s, my Rice Pudding @rysapanday.” Reacting to the post, to-be-mom Alanna Panday wrote, “Still baby rysu in my head!!” “Bhidus,” commented Jackie Shroff. Neelam Kothari and Mahima Chaudhary also extended their heartfelt wishes to the birthday girl.

Bhavana Pandey also shared a couple of pictures of her princess as she wished her little daughter. Bhavana, while dropping the birthday wish, wrote, “Happy Birthday, my baby girl! All grown up (accompanied by red-heart emojis), wishing you all the happiness in the world!!! Love you the mostest (accompanied by red-heart and nazar amulet emojis).”

On the work front, Ananya Panday is all set to come up with the series 'Ananya Unscripted in Singapore,' where she explores hidden gems and extraordinary experiences. Talking about the series, Ananya said, "I have a great love for traveling, especially when it involves exploring hidden gems, discovering a different side of the city, and indulging the foodie in me. My recent adventure in Singapore was truly remarkable, providing unique experiences that made it an unforgettable journey that was truly one for the books. Each day allowed me to rediscover the beauty of this versatile destination and reconnect with myself in the process. And I can't wait to visit again soon."

Ananya Panday was most recently seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav.