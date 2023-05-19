Breaking News
Stray animals continue to plague motorists on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai: ‘Sameer Wankhede declared Rs 1 lakh expense on 19-day London trip’
If Mumbai floods, officials will face the music: CM Eknath Shinde
CNG refuelling for cars at BEST depots across Mumbai
Maharashtra: 7-year-old girl dies of snake bite after health centre snubs her in Palghar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Check who turned photographer for Bobby Deol

Check who turned photographer for Bobby Deol

Updated on: 19 May,2023 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor posted a few close-up shots of himself. Clad in a white vest and track pants, Bobby's rugged look is too hot to be missed! The father of the two also sported a shade. He gave the photo courtesy to his son

Check who turned photographer for Bobby Deol

Picture Courtesy/Bobby Deol's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Check who turned photographer for Bobby Deol
x
00:00

Bobby Deol raised the temperature with his latest photoshoot. Moreover, his younger son Dharam Deol captured the 'Soldier' actor on the streets of New York.


Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor posted a few close-up shots of himself. Clad in a white vest and track pants, Bobby's rugged look is too hot to be missed! The father of the two also sported a shade. He gave the photo courtesy to his son.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)


Starting from big brother Sunny Deol, actor Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, and Adhyayan Suman all showered love on Bobby's look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby and Sunny will be seen sharing screen space with their father in 'Apne 2', which is the sequel to their hit film 'Apne'. The new part will also star Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny's son Karan Deol.

'Apne', which revolves around the importance of family bonds, also starred Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif. It was released in 2007.

Bobby will also feature in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal'.

Also Read: Bobby Deol calls brother Sunny Deol his 'life line' in latest post

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

bobby deol Animal Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK