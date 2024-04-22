Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: I want to take on PM Modi, says Hemangi Sakhi
Maharashtra: Confusion within forest department leaves Vasaikars at wits’ end
40 girls in Mumbai University hostel fall sick
Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen
Mumbai: Man detained for trying to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 2 cr
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Chunky Panday reacts to Ananya dating Aditya Roy Kapur She is earning more money than I did free to do whatever she wants
<< Back to Elections 2024

Chunky Panday reacts to Ananya dating Aditya Roy Kapur: She is earning more money than I did, free to do whatever she wants

Updated on: 22 April,2024 09:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chunky Panday has reacted to his 25-year-old daughter Ananya Panday dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The two have been dating for a while but have never addressed it publicly

Chunky Panday reacts to Ananya dating Aditya Roy Kapur: She is earning more money than I did, free to do whatever she wants

Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday

Listen to this article
Chunky Panday reacts to Ananya dating Aditya Roy Kapur: She is earning more money than I did, free to do whatever she wants
x
00:00

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are one of the most happening couples of Bollywood currently. While the duo has never addressed their relationship publicly, their pictures from their holiday and dates in the city has often made their way to the social media. In a recent interview, Ananya's father and actor Chunky Panday spoke about his daughter's relationship. He said that he is fine with her choices and does not control the life of his 25-year-old daughter. He also expressed pride in the way she has shaped her career in the film industry. 


In an interview with Lehren, Chunky was asked about Ananya's relationship with Aditya and how she often mentions him in her interviews. "I mean it’s fine. I think she is 25, she is earning more money than I did. She is free to do what she wants. How dare I tell my 25-year-old daughter what to do.” The actor also opened up about Ananya doing intimate scenes in films and said, “Yes I am fine with it. I have seen it in Hollywood. There is no harm. You have to accept it.”


Further, when asked if his daughters come to him for advice he said, "Both my girls are really close to Bhavana. Whenever they need something then papa gets a call. But otherwise they are very close to their mother. Of course Bhavana is closer to their age. I am always there when advice is needed.” 


The actor also heaped praise on Ananya and said, “The proudest moment was when she got her first film, and she decided to do it. I think they found her a little very young the first time, then she went for the audition and she got the film. She also got into New York and LA colleges, there was pressure on family. I kept her college admission for 6 months, I paid some $500 dollars and kept it, because who knows, it might not have worked out. So that was a proud moment, she got that film on her own.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. She will next be seen in the Prime Video web series 'Call Me Bae'. She also has a yet untitled film with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ananya Panday chunky pandey aditya roy kapur Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK