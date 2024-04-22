Chunky Panday reacts to Ananya dating Aditya Roy Kapur: She is earning more money than I did, free to do whatever she wants

Chunky Panday has reacted to his 25-year-old daughter Ananya Panday dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The two have been dating for a while but have never addressed it publicly

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are one of the most happening couples of Bollywood currently. While the duo has never addressed their relationship publicly, their pictures from their holiday and dates in the city has often made their way to the social media. In a recent interview, Ananya's father and actor Chunky Panday spoke about his daughter's relationship. He said that he is fine with her choices and does not control the life of his 25-year-old daughter. He also expressed pride in the way she has shaped her career in the film industry.

In an interview with Lehren, Chunky was asked about Ananya's relationship with Aditya and how she often mentions him in her interviews. "I mean it’s fine. I think she is 25, she is earning more money than I did. She is free to do what she wants. How dare I tell my 25-year-old daughter what to do.” The actor also opened up about Ananya doing intimate scenes in films and said, “Yes I am fine with it. I have seen it in Hollywood. There is no harm. You have to accept it.”

Further, when asked if his daughters come to him for advice he said, "Both my girls are really close to Bhavana. Whenever they need something then papa gets a call. But otherwise they are very close to their mother. Of course Bhavana is closer to their age. I am always there when advice is needed.”

The actor also heaped praise on Ananya and said, “The proudest moment was when she got her first film, and she decided to do it. I think they found her a little very young the first time, then she went for the audition and she got the film. She also got into New York and LA colleges, there was pressure on family. I kept her college admission for 6 months, I paid some $500 dollars and kept it, because who knows, it might not have worked out. So that was a proud moment, she got that film on her own.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. She will next be seen in the Prime Video web series 'Call Me Bae'. She also has a yet untitled film with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.