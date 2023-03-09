'Creative genius who won hearts': PM mourns death of Satish Kaushik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who passed away at 66 early Thursday. In a tweet, Modi said, "Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji"

Pic/ Satish Kaushik's Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik, who passed away at 66 early Thursday.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Kaushik passed away at around 1 am in the national capital, after he suffered a massive heart attack. He was 66.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama, Kaushik is remembered for his roles in films like 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', 'Mr India', 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Haseena Maan Jayegi' among many others.

Kaushik also directed 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Prem', two of the costliest films of their times.

Post-mortem of Satish Kaushik is underway at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in Delhi, said a police official on Thursday, adding that so far no foul play is seen.

A senior police official said that they had received information regarding Kaushik's death from Fortis hospital in Gurugram.

"Post-mortem is being conducted at DDU hospital and future course of action will be decided after the autopsy report," said the official.

Meanwhile, a police team is also questioning people who assembled at the Bijwasan-based farmhouse where Kaushik was with his friends and relatives on Wednesday.

His friend and another legendary actor Anupam Kher shared the news in a tweet early Thursday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, in the wee hours on Thursday, Anupam tweeted, “I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!”

