Heist drama 'Crew' has been receiving praise for its quirk, humour, and exceptional performances by the film’s cast. As the audience loves the film, Trupti Khamkar, who played the badass cop S.I. Mala in the film, got in conversation with midday.com and revealed her excitement about the film, talked about cast member Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and much more.

Trupti, in conversation with us, revealed that the first thought that came into her mind after getting selected for the part was that she doesn't have to play a 'Bai'. Trupti shared, “I think the first thought was that I am not playing a 'Bai', and I will get to wear pants and not a saree. (while talking about not wanting to play a Bai again) I hope I don't. I mean, I would love to. It's not like I would not, but if I get a lot of money then I would have to play a 'Bai' instead of being a heroine.”

But I think there is so much more to me as an actor that I am glad that people have seen me beyond the saree, Marathi, 'Bai', and comedy. Like, I have too much to give as an actor, and I think they will want to dig more into me and bring it out. So I am very happy that they did not put me in a saree.”

Further, when asked if she fears typecasting, the Crew actress said that she knows that people see her in a certain way but she doesn't fear it. “I don't fear it. I know I have been typecast, but I am not scared. The game is such, you know, that if you're not seen, then you're forgotten. And there's a very dear friend who once told me, he said, 'The way you do it, it's only yours, it's very unique, so why do you want to deprive your audience of it?' So the thing is that the more I work with more people, the more the directors know me as an actor other than just comedy, and then it will open up more avenues. So, I know that, I think that, but I don't mind it. I'm not fearing it. It's okay. Somewhere that ice will break and somewhere something new will come," Trupti added.

Later, in conversation, Trupti shared that each of the cast members helped her to shine in the film. While praising Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kareena Kapoor, Khamkar said, “The best part of an ensemble is that, you know, it works in synergy. If one person is working for himself, it will never work. But if all the good actors are working for the scene, then you know, they become better than what they could have done. And that is what really works for me with all these lovely performers. Kriti, Tabu, Kareena, Diljit, all of them are so giving. It doesn't feel like it's my scene and I have to do it. They all think that we will do this scene.”

About Crew

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.