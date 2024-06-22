Crew members accuse Jackky Bhagnani's production house Pooja Entertainment of non-payment of salaries

Jackky Bhagnani's production house Pooja Entertainment has landed in a controversy after several crew members called them out for non-payment of dues

Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani and his father Vashu Bhagnani's production house, Pooja Entertainment has landed in a soup. The production house has been accused by crew members for non-payment of dues and unprofessional behaviour. They are known for backing films like 'Bell Bottom', 'Mission Raniganj', 'Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein', 'Biwi N.1', and more recently 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

A couple of crew members who worked on projects backed by Pooja Entertainment took to Instagram to call out the production house for not clearing their payments on time. They wrote detailed posts on having to wait years for their payment and criticised the behaviour by a major production house.

A crew member named Ruchita Kamble took to Instagram and shared her ordeal of working with them. She also shared screenshots of other people's grievances.

She wrote, “Not the one to ever make such posts but sometimes people need to be ousted! Seeing my team and the crew I worked with struggle day in and out to just get hold of our own hard earned money has compelled me to make this post. Read the sheer frustration of these young girls who have beautifully stated the absolute disregard @pooja_ent has and the sheer unprofessional, unethical behaviour that we all have been tolerating for way too long”.

“Being dodged from person to another just to ask for our own money which was promised to be cleared within 45-60 working days post completion which in itself is also unprofessional but the crew graciously agreed as we r a bunch driven by passion for filmmaking. But to exploit this passion to such an extent should not be acceptable. There is no hope of getting paid but this post is to make the countless others aware of this fraudulent practices by @pooja_ent @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani and vouch to not work with them. PS – Urge my friends to kindly reshare this post and ask other filmmakers to do so too. And if u r associated with any media houses who can escalate it or cover this that will b great,” she added.

Another user shared their experience without naming the production house. “I did a movie 2 years ago with a very well known production house. Me along with atleast a 100 crew members are awaiting our payments (2 month salaries) since 2 years. Meanwhile, actor have been paid immediately because they are ACTORS. None of the producers have an answer to our question, Where is my hard earned money? Most importantly, When can i get my hard earned money?”

Another read, “They’re indeed the worst. They think flying you to an outdoor location is enough. After that cant, even arrange food for the crew. Will even keep workers’ payments on hold. Sadly, a lot depends on your HOD.”