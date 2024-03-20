Crew song Choli OUT: Kareena Kapoor sizzles as she takes on Madhuri Dixit's dance number from 'Khal Nayak'

Bringing back the vibes of the 90s, the new version is a definite hit, featuring the captivating vocals of Diljit Dosanjh that make us groove to its infectious beats

Crew song Choli OUT: The tunes we heard in the trailer and teaser of 'Crew' are now alive with the release of the iconic 'Choli' song, making it a perfect addition to your playlist this Holi season. Bringing back the vibes of the 90s, the new version is a definite hit, featuring the captivating vocals of Diljit Dosanjh that make us groove to its infectious beats.

Set against the backdrop of a lively party, the song showcases the stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan, oozing charisma with her killer dance moves, choreographed by Farah Khan. This revamped 90s classic, with Diljit Dosanjh's vocals, sets the perfect vibe for any Holi celebration.

While it's a cool and lively reinterpretation of the iconic 'Choli Ke Peeche' song, like many renditions, it slightly loses some of its original charm. The absence of the iconic 'kook kook kook' intro dampened its immediate impact compared to the original. Nonetheless, Diljit Dosanjh's performance shines through, as he brings his A-game and adds his own flair to the song.

Netizens were thrilled with the remix. It seems as though the Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh fever has set in and HOW!

One user expressed, "What a fire song! Ever since the teaser, I was eagerly waiting for this track and it did not disappoint. Kareena ate and left no crumbs - speechless. I also love the fact that Farah Khan directed this song, as I can't think of anyone better to do so than her. Diljit's voice, complemented with the fun lyrics, have made this a playlist favourite for me already. Ik it's a remake but it's a remake well done."

Another fan wrote, "Audio And Video Both Are Fire. Complete Satisfaction And Entertainment Assured. Hoping For "Crew" To Be A Massive One. Kareena + Diljeet + Amazing Track = Blockbuster "

One netizen had a request for the makers, "Hoping we get to see the bigger version of this in movie with full picturisation rather than clippings of different scenes"

Crew, a comedy heist film directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, promises to deliver laughter and entertainment like never before. Set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024, this cinematic adventure from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is sure to captivate audiences and leave them spellbound.