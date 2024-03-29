'Crew' X review: Netizens impressed by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's heist film, see reactions

'Crew' X review: Netizens took to social media to shower love on the film that stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead

Rajesh A Krishnan's film 'Crew' hit the theatres today. The film brought together leading ladies Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon together for the first time. In this underdog story, three flight attendants, who have not been paid for months as the airline is on the verge of bankruptcy, devise their own means to make money.

Director Rajesh A Krishnan tells Mid-day, “Three meek air-hostesses go from hum kya hi kar lenge to maloom hai, hum kya kar sakte hai?” But the director promptly points out that it’s more than a crime film. At a time when there have been multiple instances of airline staff being treated disrespectfully by entitled passengers, he hopes Crew will make viewers rethink their behaviour before they get on their next flight. “They say namaste, wear a smile, and have to be nice to you. That doesn’t mean they should be snapped at and asked, ‘Where is my alcohol?’ I have been surrounded by so many sassy women, and they’ve raised me well. I don’t take basic human dignity for granted. Here is a story of three mature people fighting [the odds] with their brains. These three women are done taking nonsense.”

The release day that coincided with Good Friday saw a major footfall in the theatres as people flocked in to watch the magic created by the trio.

Here's what netizens have to say about the film:

#CrewREVIEW ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5



Package Of Humour 😂 Gripping😍Engaging 👏. ENTERTAINMENT At its Peak💥👏😍 Crew is turbo-charged by a terrific trio of performers 💯💯💯 #Tabu , @kritisanon , #Kareenakapoor who exude sheer relief at being handed roles that play to their respective… pic.twitter.com/K8iNaZIedp — Asutosh Dash (@asutoshdash07) March 29, 2024

#CrewReview Watched the most awaited film #firstdayfirstshow



Tabu, Kareena , kriti all Three Queens nailed with their style and acting. Ofcourse Rhea kapoor's styling is the best!!!! MOVIE was really good!! Diljit looked so Handsome in the movie. Kapil's acting was Too good! pic.twitter.com/25KgFJXj7B — Nikita Sharma 🌛 (@moonsbae23) March 29, 2024

Done!!! I enjoyed so much 💗

Three supremely talented and gorgeous ladies 😭

Loved it...🫶🏻

Please go and watch #Crew 🥳

No regrets! #Tabu G.O.A.T 🛐#KritiSanon Her beauty and acting 🔥#KareenaKapoorKhan Flawless ❤️‍🔥#CrewReview pic.twitter.com/HPEFcUkt1c — Surasna🦄✨️ (@surusgawl) March 29, 2024

#Crew takes off well and lands smoothly with Tabu in the captain seat. Kareena & Kriti add the needed spark… A fun watch for the weekend family entertainment. 🥳 #Crew #CrewReview #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/IURVjT1mu6 — 🇮🇳 MD_SAMEER (@Socia1Sameer0IN) March 29, 2024

After the release of the film, Kareena Kapoor took to her social media handle to share pictures to show her excitement.

