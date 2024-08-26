Paradise Cinema in Mumbai's Mahim stops operations, with owners saying they will soon decide on future course of action

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Traffic snarls, Sitladevi Mandir and Paradise cinema—these three have long been the mainstay of Mahim’s Lady Jamshedji Road. But in the past three weeks, the theatre, among the oldest in Mumbai, wears a different look. The posters have been pulled down, gates locked and a deserted air has filled the space that used to be bustling with the latest releases and ardent fans.

Buzz suggests that plans to tear the property down and turn it into a multiplex are afoot. This has sparked buzz among cinephiles and heritage enthusiasts, as Paradise Cinema—currently owned by the Dubash family—has been a landmark since its establishment in 1939-1940.

The iconic theatre wears a deserted look. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

When we visited the cinema on Monday morning, one of the security guards told us that the last film to see heavy footfall was Fighter in January. While the single-screen theatre stopped playing films before June, the operations completely stopped in early August. “We stopped playing films before Munjya and Kalki: 2898 AD released,” he said.

When we contacted Niloufer Dubash, she confirmed that the cinema has shut operations for now. “We have closed because there was no good stock of movies.” Chatter suggests that the property will be turned into a swanky multiplex, while some residents have also heard buzz about it being converted into a parking lot. Dubash laughed at the rumours, stating, “We are looking at a change, but what [that may be] is something we, ourselves, are uncertain of at this point of time. I’m not saying neither is true. It’s all rumours till we take a call on this.”

Paradise Cinema’s shutdown signals a change in Mumbai that has been home to it for over 80 years. It was originally built by Sorabji Bhathena, and later acquired by the Dubash brothers, Shavaksha and Bapuji. With the Dubash family’s love for cinema and keen eye for business, it became a landmark theatre in the following years. Though the cinema was temporarily closed in the aughts, it was reopened during the release of Golmaal Returns in 2008. It was at the same time that they collaborated with E-Square Cinemas and rechristened it Paradise E-Square.

1939-1940

Period Sorabji Bhathena reportedly built the theatre