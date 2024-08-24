“Action will be taken according to the law,” said Mumbai Police senior PI Mahadev Koli.

The Mankhurd police are in the process of registering an FIR after a doctor was allegedly threatened by a 16-year-old boy when she asked him to move his two-wheeler parked in front of her clinic.

The doctor’s husband said, “My wife has a clinic in Sathe Nagar in Mankhurd area. A two-wheeler was parked near the clinic and she asked the driver to move it, but the boy did not budge and allegedly threatened her by saying, ‘Kolkata rape case yaad hai na? A similar incident would take place here’.”

He added, “He and a mob came by and threatened my wife. She was beaten up by the mob and now we are in the process of registering an FIR in this matter.” “Action will be taken according to the law,” said Mankhurd police station senior PI Mahadev Koli.