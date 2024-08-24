Breaking News
Hyderabad-bound helicopter crashes in Pune; passengers safe
Mumbai devotees join millions for Arbaeen walk in Iraq
Minor girl sexually assaulted by canteen boy at school in Palghar
Maharashtra: 22 workers injured in boiler blast at steel unit in Jalna
Sexual offenders should be castrated: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 16 year old threatens Mumbai doctor over parking

16-year-old threatens Mumbai doctor over parking

Updated on: 25 August,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

“Action will be taken according to the law,” said Mumbai Police senior PI Mahadev Koli.

16-year-old threatens Mumbai doctor over parking

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
16-year-old threatens Mumbai doctor over parking
x
00:00

The Mankhurd police are in the process of registering an FIR after a doctor was allegedly threatened by a 16-year-old boy when she asked him to move his two-wheeler parked in front of her clinic.


The doctor’s husband said, “My wife has a clinic in Sathe Nagar in Mankhurd area. A two-wheeler was parked near the clinic and she asked the driver to move it, but the boy did not budge and allegedly threatened her by saying, ‘Kolkata rape case yaad hai na? A similar incident would take place here’.”



He added, “He and a mob came by and threatened my wife. She was beaten up by the mob and now we are in the process of registering an FIR in this matter.” “Action will be taken according to the law,” said Mankhurd police station senior PI Mahadev Koli.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mankhurd mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK