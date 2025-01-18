The adorable pictures have Dharal looking stunning in a red lehenga, while Raval was seen wearing a white, heavily decorated sherwani. While sharing the pictures, he captioned the post as “My best friend forever”

In Pic: Darshan Raval and Dharal Surelia

Singer Darshan Raval has tied the knot with his best friend Dharal Surelia in a beautiful traditional wedding. The ace singer himself took to his Instagram and shared pictures from the wedding ceremony. The adorable pictures have Dharal looking stunning in a red lehenga, while Raval was seen wearing a white, heavily decorated sherwani. While sharing the pictures, he captioned the post as “My best friend forever.” The pictures of their wedding are now going viral.

In the series of pictures that Darshan shared on his Instagram in a joint post, they are seen smiling ear to ear as they embark on this new journey of their lives. The first snap of the post has Darshan holding his wife Dharal close to him, while the second picture shows them seated at the mandap with beautiful white garlands around their necks. The third picture is a close-up shot of the now husband and wife holding hands. The next picture has the newlyweds posing for a candid moment. The last snap in the carousel has the duo smiling brightly.

As soon as the couple shared the pictures from their beautiful wedding, fans bombarded the comment section with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, "From secretly rooting for you guys to screaming happy married life out loud. So dreamy you guys look." "The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived, and it couldn't have been more perfect! Watching you step into this beautiful new chapter of life fills my heart with joy. Here's to a lifetime of love, laughter, and countless memories. You both deserve all the happiness in the world, and I’m so proud to call you my family. Congratulations to the most beautiful couple! Love you both to the fullest," a friend commented. Meanwhile, a third user wrote, "Congratulations to you both… so, so happy for you!"

About the Newlyweds

According to her Instagram bio, Dharal comes with a background in architecture and design. Meanwhile, Darshan is a popular singer who has given songs like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Main Woh Chaand from Teraa Surroor, Kheech Meri Photo, Chogada, Dhindora Baje Re from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Sahibaa from The Great Indian Family.