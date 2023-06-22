Deepika Padukone asks netizens to guess name of her yoga pose; Alia Bhatt, Gulshan Devaiah respond

International Yoga Day 2023: Deepika turns her Yoga day photo into guessing game. Fans and celebrities joined the game and shared their guess

On June 21, several people participated to celebrate International Day of Yoga. People took to social media to share pictures and videos of them practising yoga and encouraging the same.

Towards the end of the day, actress Deepika Padukone also took to her social media handle to share a picture of her doing yoga. In the picture, dressed in black athleisure wear, Deepika can be seen doing a yoga asana. She is seen lying face down, hands stretched out and her thigh in right angle with her upper body.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "How many of you know what this asana is called?"

Netizens soon got creative and began the guessing game in the comment section. Actress Alia Bhatt was among the first to react to the post. "Puppy pose," she wrote making her guess. Bhatt, herself, actively practises yoga.

'Dahaad' actor Gulshan Devaiah commented, "Nice wall paper" with an emoji that has zipped lips.

"Child pose," wrote actor Karan Tacker.

RJ Abhinav hilariously wrote, "Is it “Bed k neeche chappal phasi” aasan?"

A Yoga expert took to the comment section to explain the pose. "This is janu-vaksha asana aka knee to chest on ground pose. Really good for relaxing the spine. It is NOT puppy pose, downward dog, not apana not anything else," wrote Indu Arora.

Giving it another name, a person explained its benefits as well. She wrote, “@deepikapadukone this is UTTANA SHISHOSANA which relieves tension from the glutes and lower back, reduce stress and anxiety, enhancing blood circulation, balancing hormones and reducing rigidity and tightness..... This is not a puppy pose or doggy pose... It's a very good and important Yoga Asana for womens... Hope I'm right and you see it love.”

Meanwhile, Deepika was recently seen at Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding reception. She came along with husband Ranveer Singh. Videos of the two dancing their heart out with the newlyweds and the Deol family had gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen on the big screen in the film 'Project K'. The film directed by Nag Ashwin also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The sci-fi film will be released in theatres on January 12, 2024. She also has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline. The film is expected to hit the theatres next year. The film also marks her reunion with director Siddharth Anand after the mega success of 'Pathaan' that was released earlier this year.