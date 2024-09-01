Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, who who broke up after one year of dating, were last seen in Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra’ where she plays his mother

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Deepika Padukone’s due date revealed, actress likely to welcome baby on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday: Report x 00:00

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone is set to welcome her first child in September with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple, in their first announcement, had revealed that the baby is due this month. Now a report suggests that Deepika is likely to give birth on September 28. Interestingly it is the same date as Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, who is Deepika’s ex-boyfriend.

Deepika Padukone likely to welcome baby on September 28

On February 29, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers. The announcement image featured the baby's clothes, shoes, and playful stuff. The image mentioned Deepika's delivery date, "September 2024."

According to a report by News18, “Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly waiting for the upcoming chapter of their lives and are busy setting up a space for their baby. If things go as per plans, she will deliver the baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. At present, the soon-to-be mother is enjoying every bit of the break that she has taken from work.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship

Deepika and Ranbir, who who broke up after one year of dating, were last seen in Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra’ where she plays his mother. They have previously shared screen space in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and ‘Tamasha’.

"No matter how much we move on in our lives and no matter how comfortable we keep telling people we are working with each other, the question will keep coming up. But the point is, it was, is, and will always be a very special equation that we share. Something that one can't explain and describe in too many words," Deepika told PTI in an interview.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Singham Again,' set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024. Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were box office hits.