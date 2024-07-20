Ranbir Kapoor joined Nikhil Kamath on an episode of WTF People, where he openly talked about his life

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is married to Alia Bhatt, and they have a daughter named Raha. However, he's struggling to shake off his 'Casanova' image. Recently, Ranbir mentioned that this label has been a part of his life for a long time.

Ranbir Kapoor addresses his dating history

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor joined Nikhil Kamath on an episode of WTF People, where he openly talked about his life. In the episode, Ranbir discusses his past, being labelled a cheater, his relationship with his daughter Raha, and memories of his late father, actor Rishi Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor previously dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. He got the 'Casanova' label after Deepika and Sonam Kapoor talked about his dating life on Koffee With Karan. In the upcoming episode, he will discuss this label.

He said, “I have dated two very successful actresses in the past, which became my identity...I got the tag of being a casanova and a cheater. I have lived with the label of being a cheater for a very large part of my life. I am still living with it.”

In the trailer, Ranbir shared that he has tried therapy but finds it hard to express his emotions and rarely cries. "I've tried therapy," he said, further adding, “It’s not that I’m against therapy, it’s just that I have to open myself up. And I’m very scared of opening myself up”.

About Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their second wedding anniversary this year. Alia posted a tribute to their second anniversary, likening their journey to that of Carl and Ellie from the movie 'Up.'

Alia Bhatt shared two photos on her Instagram account. The first is a lovely black-and-white picture of herself with Ranbir Kapoor. The second is from the movie "Up," featuring Carl and Ellie. She drew a comparison to highlight how they've grown old together, much like the characters in the film. Sharing the pictures, Alia penned, "happy 2 here’s to us my love…today & many many years from today"

On the work front:

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also set to take the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.