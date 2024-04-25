Breaking News
Pics: From 'Animal' to 'Ramayana', take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's three-year physical transformation

Updated on: 25 April,2024 11:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been pushing his limits when it comes to the physical demands of his onscreen characters. His trainer gave a glimpse of his transformation

Pics: From 'Animal' to 'Ramayana', take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's three-year physical transformation

Ranbir Kapoor

Pics: From 'Animal' to 'Ramayana', take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's three-year physical transformation
Actor Ranbir Kapoor received a lot of appreciation and applause for his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal' which was released in December last year. The actor is currently training for his upcoming magnum-opus' Ramayana' directed by Nitesh Tiwari. In the film, which will see him plays the role of Lord Ram. For his role, he has been undergoing extensive physical training to achieve the desired look. Now, his physical trainer Shivohaam has dropped pictures of his drastic transformation over the past three years. 


On Wednesday, Shivohaam shared a series of photos on Instagram that depicted Ranbir Kapoor's physical transformation in the last three years. The first picture showed Ranbir's beefed-up avatar from 'Animal'. The second picture showed a lean Ranbir waiting to start his physical transformation and the final image showed his transformation for Ramayana.


In the caption, Shivoham stated, “It was a beautiful journey and I wish you #ranbirkapoor all the best for the next blockbuster success #ramayana.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SHIVOHAAM (@shivohamofficial)

A while ago, another fitness coach who is also training Ranbir for Ramayana recently gave a glimpse into his intense training session before he kicks off shooting for his upcoming movie. The video shows Ranbir, without a shirt, exercising amidst lush green surroundings, running alongside his trainer, lifting weights, and engaging in various exercises. Additionally, he enjoys swimming, cycling, and hiking as part of his training regimen.

The caption of the video reads, "Went to the countryside for a decompression week. WIP with Ranbir."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Training With Nam (@trainingwithnam)

While there has been no formal announcement of the film's cast,  speculation state Sai Pallavi's role as Goddess Sita, with talks suggest Sunny Deol may be considered for the role of Lord Hanuman. While there's no official confirmation, it has come to the fore that Bobby Deol reportedly approached to play Kumbhkaran. There are also rumours swirling around Vijay Sethupathi's potential portrayal of Raavan's youngest brother, Vibhishan. Yash is rumoured to play the role of Raavana and is also the co-producer of the film. 

Meanwhile, the shoot of the film began on April 2 in Mumbai. It’s the set-up of a Gurukul, which has been combined with a green screen for enhancement in the post-production process.  The first schedule of the magnum opus began with child artists playing the parts of Lord Ram, Laxman, and Bharat. Ranbir Kapoor was not a part of the schedule. Nitesh Tiwari shot the childhood portions of Lord Ram, where Guru Vasishtha gives life lessons to Lord Ram and his brothers. Shishir Sharma has been cast to play the role of Guru Vasishtha, whereas the names of child artists have been kept under wraps for now. It's a pure and honest take on Ramayana, and the makers are being very cautious to do justice to every part that's written in the books. 

