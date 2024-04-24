Riddhima Kapoor Sahni thinks Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make a great couple and feels lucky to have Alia as her brother's partner

Riddhima Kapoor praises Ralia!

Listen to this article Riddhima Kapoor Sahni praises Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's jodi, says, 'My brother has lucked out' x 00:00

The death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor undoubtedly deeply saddened The Kapoor family. He passed away on April 30, 2020. On that day, Alia, who was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, was observed comforting Neetu Kapoor by holding her hand. In a recent interview, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni elaborated on Alia's tremendous support for the Kapoor family during this difficult period and how she also became a pillar of strength for Ranbir.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni praises Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's jodi

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Galatta India, Riddhima shared that she stayed with her mother, Neetu Kapoor, for a few months following her father's passing. Despite trying to maintain a sense of normalcy when together, they often found solace in tears within their own rooms. Riddhima expressed gratitude for Ranbir and Alia's daily visits during this challenging period, “We both were shattered. Ranbir and Alia used to come every single day. They both were amazing but when they would leave I would think of ways to make my mother happy and I would invite all my cousins just to pass the time so that she is happy.”

When questioned about Ranbir's approach to dealing with his father's loss and his tendency to keep his emotions to himself, Riddhima replied, “That’s not a good thing. I am sure he has spoken to Alia about it. She was a great support. She has been there at a bad time and she has been a part of it. Ranbir doesn’t talk about his feelings, he doesn’t emote much off-screen. It was a difficult time.”

Further praising Alia, Riddhima mentioned, “She is a lovely girl. She is extremely loving and very kind and the best thing about her is that she is very giving. My brother has lucked out with her. Even she is very lucky.” Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni also spoke about her bond with Alia, he said, “I love her vibe. She is very chilled out. No politics, she doesn’t like to gossip. So, a lot of similarities.”

On the work front:

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, has announced that she is entering the acting world and will be making her debut in a well-known web series called 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.' She confirmed this news at an event in Mumbai.