Deepika Padukone flaunts tan lines in new Instagram post, fans say, 'babymoon ongoing'

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone has once again delighted her Instagram followers with her latest post. In the picture shared on her social media account, Deepika can be seen flaunting perfect tan lines on her back, accompanied by a subtle smile.

On April 12, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to post a picture where she effortlessly showcased her tan lines. The mom-to-be's subtle smile was impossible to miss! The actress's pictures radiated pure vacation bliss, prompting fans to dub it as her 'babymoon'. Isn't that just adorable?

Deepika Padukone captioned the picture with emojis of a sun and waves. She also lovingly tagged her husband Ranveer Singh in the caption. As if the picture couldn't get any better, Deepika added Bob Marley and The Wailers' 'Sun is Shining' as the background music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Fans immedietly took to the comment section to gush over her visible glow. One user said, "Mama Padukone enjoying her pregnancy (sic.)"

Another fan wrote, "Can't wait to see ur baby bump... u become best mommy 🙌🙌🙌 (sic.)"

"We are ready for 9 months to see positions from behind, it doesn't matter, just keep posting😭❤❤❤ (sic.)" read another comment.

About Deepika Padukone recently

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently expecting her first child with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. They will be welcoming their baby in September this year. The announcement was made by the couple after Deepika presented an award at BAFTA earlier this year. It was speculated that the actress was hiding her baby bump with her saree.

On the work front, Deepika is currently basking in the success of Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles. 'Fighter' was released in theatres on January 25. Apart from that, she also has a sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas. Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's directorial film 'Don 3'. Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in 'Singham Again'.