FIFA World Cup 2022 : Deepika Padukone all set to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals

Its being said that she will be flying to Qatar to be part of the most-watched sporting event in the world- FIFA World Cup 2022
Pic Courtesy: PR
Besides being an actor, producer, entrepreneur and also a mental health advocate, Deepika Padukone is now all set to add yet another feather to her cap. She is perhaps the first global actor to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals. A source reveals that the superstar will be flying to Qatar to be part of the most-watched sporting event in the world, and will be unveiling the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy at the jam-packed stadium, perhaps the first or one of the very rare honours for any Indian or international actor in the history of FIFA.
After representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival where she turned jury member, to being the only Indian in the list of the World’s Top 10 most beautiful women according to the ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’, Deepika Padukone has unparalleled global appeal that only grows bigger with every passing day. It’s no surprise then that Deepika Padukone is the only Indian to be chosen as the global face for luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier and even pop culture brand heavyweights like Levis and Adidas.
This time around Deepika will have the world watching at this momentous global moment at FIFA 2022 as she puts India on the world map yet again.