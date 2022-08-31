Breaking News
Whacky Wednesday: Deepika Padukone's picture with smudged red lipstick garners hubby Ranveer Singh's attention

31 August,2022
On Sunday, the 'Piku' star took to Instagram and dropped some quirky images. In the first picture, Deepika gave fans a closeup of her lips that look amazing with red coloured lipstick on

Deepika Padukone. Pic/AFP


Imperfections are beautiful - that's what Deepika Padukone seemingly told everyone with a picture featuring her smudged red lipstick.


On Sunday, the 'Piku' star took to Instagram and dropped some quirky images. In the first picture, Deepika gave fans a closeup of her lips that look amazing with red coloured lipstick on.

 
 
 
 
 
The next picture is a blurred image of her. The actress can be seen laughing with her lipstick smudged around. Sharing these pictures, Deepika wrote, "How it started v/s How it's going" with a lips emoji. Deepika's post has garnered several likes and comments. "Hahahah cute," a social media user commented. "Red suits you even if it's smudged," another one wrote.

Ranveer Singh also could not resist commenting on his wife's picture. "Baby," he commented, adding a laughing and a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in action-packed avatars in the films 'Pathaan' and 'Fighter'. In 'Pathaan', she will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, while in 'Fighter', she will showcase her acting skills alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has 'The Intern' remake with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

