In Pic: Dev Anand

Dev Anand Birth Anniversary 2024: ‘Na sukh hai, na dukh hai, na deen hai, na duniya, na insaan, na bhagwan ... sirf main hoon, main hoon, main hoon, main ... sirf main’, And true to his words, the actor's legacy lives on till today. Dev Anand, a name that needs no introduction, was a trailblazer in the world of Bollywood. He left an indelible mark with his unparalleled acting prowess and charming persona. Often referred to as the Evergreen Hero, he continues to be an inspiration to generations of actors and filmmakers. His movies, characterized by their timeless stories and memorable music, have enchanted audiences for generations. His cinematic journey spans decades, and his contributions have played an integral role in shaping the Indian film industry into what it is today. To honor this cinematic legend's birth anniversary, here's a list of films you need to add to your watch list for a movie marathon.

A perfect movie marathon to celebrate Dev Anand Birth Anniversary

Kala Pani - A classic Bollywood film directed by Raj Khosla and produced by Dev Anand's Navketan Films, 'Kala Pani' is set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence. The story revolves around Shankar (Dev Anand), a wrongfully convicted doctor who finds himself imprisoned in the notorious Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, known as Kala Pani. Inside the prison, Shankar encounters fellow freedom fighters and becomes embroiled in a plot to expose corruption and cruelty within the jail. The film is celebrated for its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and poignant portrayal of the sacrifices made during India's fight for freedom.

C.I.D - Another iconic film directed by Raj Khosla in 1956, 'C.I.D' revolves around a police officer named Inspector Shekhar who is determined to solve a complex murder case. With its gripping storyline, suspenseful plot twists, and memorable performances by Dev Anand, Shakila, and Johnny Walker, ‘C.I.D’ became a classic in Indian cinema, known for its engaging plot and iconic songs like ‘Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar’ and ‘Aankhon Hi Aankhon Mein’. The film's success not only established Raj Khosla as a renowned director but also contributed to the rise of Dev Anand as a leading actor in the industry.

Taxi Driver - Ain't no time to breathe. Right after the classic 'C.I.D,' another classic for you is, 'Taxi Driver,' starring Dev Anand in the titular role. The movie revolves around a taxi driver named Mangal who finds himself caught between love and duty when he becomes entangled in a web of crime and corruption. Appreciated for its engaging storytelling, impactful performances, and soulful music, 'Taxi Driver' showcased Dev Anand's versatility as an actor and remains a celebrated film in his illustrious career. The movie's exploration of moral dilemmas and societal issues struck a chord with audiences, making it a significant contribution to Indian cinema.

Teen Devian - We close the night with a romantic comedy film directed by Amarjeet, released in 1965. The movie is about a young poet named Dev, played by Dev Anand, who finds himself entangled in love affairs with three different women, each representing a distinct personality. With its lighthearted narrative, witty dialogues, and charming performances, 'Teen Devian' offers a delightful exploration of love, relationships, and the complexities of human emotions. The film's catchy songs, including the evergreen ‘Khwaab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat,’ further contributed to its popularity, making it an enjoyable and memorable watch for audiences.