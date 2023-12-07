Dharmendra Birthday 2023: Here are his 11 highest-rated titles on IMDb

Dharmendra Birthday 2023: From Chupke Chupke to Sholay, here are the Bollywood superstar's 11 highest-rated titles on IMDb

Dharmendra started his career over six decades ago alongside Balraj Sahni and Kumkum in the Arjun Hingorani directorial Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He went on to gain recognition with several notable performances, essaying characters across varied genres in films like Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Samadhi, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Sholay, and Pratiggya, amongst others. In 2012, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award for his contribution towards the field of Art.

Here are Dharmendra’s top 11 highest-rated titles on IMDb:

Chupke Chupke - 8.3

Satyakam - 8.3

Putt Jattan De - 8.2

Sholay - 8.1

Majhli Didi - 8.0

Zid - 8.0

Meena Kumari Ki Amar Kahani - 7.9

Johnny Gaddaar - 7.9

Haqeeqat - 7.9

Boy Friend - 7.8

Begaanaa - 7.8



Dharmendra was recently seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, playing Ranveer Singh's grandfather. Dharmendra has worked in over 300 films in a career spanning over six decades. He is considered one of the most successful actors in the history of Hindi Cinema. Often referred to as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra is widely regarded to be amongst the most handsome Indian actors of his time.

He first gained popularity in the mid-1960s for films such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Kaajal, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, among others. He then achieved greater stardom in later years, dubbed India's Garam Dharam for several roles. He consistently starred in top-grossing Hindi films since late 1960s to 80s, such as Aankhen, Shikar, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Jeevan Mrityu, Seeta Aur Geeta, Samadhi, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, Ram Balram, Naukar Biwi Ka, Ghulami, Insaniyat Ke Dushman, Loha, etc.

Dharmendra earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of a prison doctor in Bandini, a soldier in Haqeeqat, a writer in Anupama, a righteous man in Satyakam and a professor in Chupke Chupke. Since late 1990s, he began to appear in character roles in several films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Life in a... Metro, Apne, Johnny Gaddaar, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and the latest being Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Sunny and Boby Deol are sons of Dharmendra from his first marriage, while he has two daughters Esha and Ahana Deol with actress Hema Malini.