Aamir Khan is rumoured to essay the role of musical legend Kishore Kumar in his biopic, directed by Anurag Basu. He has been taking classical singing training for 2 years. Amid this, he was seen showing off his skills at an event with Sucheta Bhattacharjee

Anurag Basu, best known for films like Barfi and Jagga Jasoos, recently helmed Metro...In Dino, a sequel to Life in a...Metro. The director has been working on the biopic of the legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar for years. Amid rumours of Aamir Khan playing Kumar's role, he was spotted at an event singing with his guru, Sucheta Bhattacharjee.

Anurag Basu, best known for films like Barfi and Jagga Jasoos, recently helmed Metro...In Dino, a sequel to Life in a...Metro. The director has been working on the biopic of the legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar for years. Amid rumours of Aamir Khan playing Kumar's role, he was spotted at an event singing with his guru, Sucheta Bhattacharjee.

Aamir Khan confirms being a part of Kishore Kumar biopic?

In a video going viral on social media, Khan is seen singing Sa Re Ga Ma, while Sucheta Bhattacharjee plays harmonium. The teacher-student duo looks completely immersed in the moment as they perform. As soon as the video was shared, the audience took to the comment section and expressed excitement at Khan’s talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

With this video, we can also confirm that the actor is for sure preparing intensely for Kishore Kumar’s biopic. While Ranbir Kapoor was initially attached to lead the biopic, recent rumours suggested that Aamir Khan would step into the shoes of the maverick artiste. In an exclusive cat with mid-day, the filmmaker opened up about the project and said, “No comment,” he chuckled, before adding, “Until everything is finalised and the contract is signed, I don’t think I should speak on it.”

Basu’s long-cherished project has gone through an eventful journey, with the makers earlier struggling to get the approval of Kumar’s kin for the story. “This project went through a lot of ups and downs. So, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that it happens this time and I go on set with the story, which I’ve been trying to tell for the last decade. So, I won’t jinx it by speaking about it.”

Aamir is getting trained under classical singer Sucheta Bhattacharjee. When mid-day reached out to her to know about actor being a part of the project, she was tight-lipped. But when probed about her superstar student, she revealed, “People call him a perfectionist, but what I see is sincerity and curiosity. That’s the true mark of a good student.”

Aamir Khan's upcoming movies

On the work front, his recent release was Sitaare Zameen Par which delved into the lives of 10 neurodivergent basketball players. The film is now available on YouTube as per pay-per-view model introduced by the actor. Adding to his remarkable year, Aamir Khan also starred in Coolie, alongside Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, and others. He is now focusing on production venture- Lahore 1947 and Ek Din.