While 'Jigra' received mixed reviews despite Alia’s stellar performance, her idea of damage control by positing positive takes on the film has led to even more damage

Did Alia Bhatt try to hide empty seats at ‘Jigra’ screening? Netizens say, ‘super embarrassing’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has found herself surrounded by one controversy after another ever since her film ‘Jigra’ hit the big screens. While the film received mixed reviews despite Alia’s stellar performance, her idea of damage control by positing positive takes on the film has led to even more damage.

Alia Bhatt ‘hides’ empty seats at ‘Jigra’ screening

Alia Bhatt shared a review posted by influencer Malvika Sitlani, who wrote, "Jigra is all warm feels. It's been a while since I've watched something so different. No romance, no song n dance... it's just pure performance and sibling love. It definitely kept me in my seat! Alia Bhatt at her very best love. Pure and beautiful inside and out. Vedang Raina so versatile.”

Alia wrote, “Thank you mals!” on the post. As the Instagram story went viral, Reddit users noted how the actress covered empty seats with her caption positioning.

Netizens react to Alia Bhatt’s ‘damage control’ for ‘Jigra’

One user wrote on Reddit, “This is both hilarious and super embarrassing! Alia, KJo, Dharma, and her PR need to face the fact that this movie is a flop, and there’s no saving it now. Hiding empty seats or manipulating the narrative with PR won’t change the outcome.”

Another added, “For a moment, even if I thought Bhusan’s wife was exaggerating, there are literally just three people here and one of them is Mals. Honestly, at this point, all the trolling against Alia and Karan would stop if they just accept Jigra is a failure, learn from their mistakes, and move on. The constant PR cover-up to make it seem like the movie is doing well is what’s making people hate/troll them more.”

Controversies surrounding ‘Jigra’

Earlier, actor-filmmaker Divya Khossla called out Bhatt and the film’s team for giving fake box office numbers despite empty theatres. This led to cryptic social media posts by Karan Johar who produced the film and Divya, who also hit back. Not just this, Bijou Thaangjam, an actor from Manipur, slammed the makers for discrimination after stalling him for months in the hopes of a role and then going MIA.

‘Jigra’ directed by Vasan Bala was released in theatres on October 11.