Did Anupam Kher just reveal Anil Kapoor's 'jawaani ka raaz'? Find out in this hilarious video

Updated on: 24 April,2023 08:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Sneha Singh Nishad | sneha.singh@mid-day.com

Kapoor who is gearing up for his next with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer upcoming aerial action film, 'Fighter', was seen indulging in oxygen therapy. The video of him lying inside the oxygen chamber has now gone viral on social media platforms

Did Anupam Kher just reveal Anil Kapoor's 'jawaani ka raaz'? Find out in this hilarious video

(Pics courtesy: Anupam Kher/ Twitter)

Listen to this article
Did Anupam Kher just reveal Anil Kapoor's 'jawaani ka raaz'? Find out in this hilarious video
x
00:00

Apart from his top-notch acting skills and strong screen presence, if there's something which makes Anil Kapoor stand out from other Bollywood male actors is his undying charm and timeless youth. 


Despite being in his mid-sixties, the 'Mr India' star knows how to kick up a storm on the internet with his impeccable style and killer looks. An established superstar and a dotting Nana (grandfather) of Sonam Kapoor's little baby boy, Vayu, Anil is a fitness freak who often keeps trying different workouts and therapies to keep himself energetic and youthful.



Kapoor who is gearing up for his next with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer upcoming aerial action film, 'Fighter', was seen indulging in oxygen therapy. The video of him lying inside the oxygen chamber has now gone viral on social media platforms. 


Legendary actor, Anupam Kher who also happens to be one of his closest friends of Kapoor from the film industry, shot and shared the now-viral video on Twitter on Monday. Teasing Anil over his evergreen youth, Anupam asked his 'Beta' co-star if he is going to the moon as he lay inside the chamber.

In the video shared by Kher on Twitter, Kapoor was seen lying inside the chamber with an oxygen mask on. While tweeting the video and teasing Anil for his youthful looks, in Hindi Anupam hilariously wrote, "Aare Kapoor saab! Aapne bataya nahi aap chand pe ja rahe ho? Unless this machine has something to do with your jawaani ka raaz?".

Anil who added two laughing emojis at the end of his caption also tagged the actor as he dropped the video on his official Twitter handle. In the video, Anil Kapoor is seen wearing a comfy black outfit and taking oxygen therapy. The actor flashes a thumbs up and later he waves at Anupam Kher who is recording the video. 

Earlier this month, Anil took to Instagram and shared his workout video in which he was seen exercising shirtless at -110 degree Celsius. 

Meanwhile, on the workfront, besides 'Fighter' the 'Jhakaas' actor also has Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Animal' in his kitty. While 'Fighter' is helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Animal' is directed by the 'Kabir Singh' director, Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

