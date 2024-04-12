Diipa Khosla's documentary 'Show Her The Money' received recognition at Harvard Business School, where it was showcased

Not everyday, one gets to feel as proud as we are today. While it is another day, another win for Global Indian Entrepreneur Diipa Khosla, the day calls for a louder roar as she not only was invited to the world’s one of the most renowned institutions Harvard for the third time but the occasion was to celebrate her entrepreneurial journey.

Diipa Khosla's documentary 'Show Her The Money' showcased at Harvard Business School

Diipa Khosla represents empowerment and innovation in the world of entrepreneurship. A trailblazer, influencer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Khosla's impact reverberates across industries, and her recent invitation to Harvard Business School for the third time yet again highlights her relentless pursuit of change and progress.

The screening of her documentary showcased on the 11th of April, "Show Her The Money," at the prestigious Harvard University served as a platform to spotlight the inspiring narratives of diverse women investors and entrepreneurs, featuring Diipa’s journey with Indē Wild. More than just a film, Khosla's documentary ignites conversations and sparks tangible change, challenging the norms of a male-dominated venture capital industry.

Sharing her experience of third time at Harvard, Diipa Khosla shares, "Honored and thrilled to be invited for the third time to Harvard Business School, and this time to screen a documentary based on Indē Wild, that focuses on women entrepreneurship and bridging the gap between Indian culture and sustainable skincare. It’s a reward in the highest form."

Like a powerful boss woman, Diipa owned the forum wearing a black saree- an attire epitome of grace and elegance. It is not merely a piece of clothing but a cultural statement, a work of art, and a symbol of power.

About Diipa at Harvard Business School

This screening is not Khosla's first encounter with Harvard. In 2022, she made history as the first Indian influencer invited to speak at Harvard Business School, where she addressed the topic of "Diversity in the Beauty Industry." Earlier this year, she further solidified her place in academia, discussing universal themes of leadership and identity as a minority woman leader at the Harvard Business School.