Dil goes grrr...

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma kick-started the premiere of their cop drama in attack mode. Don’t miss Gulshan Devaiah’s painted nails. As the night ended, Sonakshi and Vijay were seen huddled around creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Pics/Yogen Shah
Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma
Sonakshi Sinha, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti
Huma Qureshi, Rytasha Rathore and Kritika Kamra
Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani and Gulshan Devaiah
Tying loose ends
Karan Deol and fiance Drisha Archarya take a break from the hustle-bustle of the wedding prep and go on a date. A breather from prying relatives always helps
Switching sides
Saif Ali Khan may soon be heard as Star Lord, but looks like his loyalty lies with Captain America. After all, it is all in the Marvel family
Auspicious beginning
At the screening of his upcoming film, Vidyut Jammwal takes blessings from Anupam Kher’s mother. #SoHumbling
Just in
Radhika Madan and Rajinikanth