Maharashtra: Both Sena camps confident of SC verdict in their favour
DRDO scientist fell for her despite taking anti-honey trap class
Mumbai: Heatwave inevitable as mercury crosses 40°C
2,200 trees to vanish for three sewage treatment plants in Mumbai
Mumbai: Ahead of BMC poll, BJP office-bearers to be evaluated
Dil goes grrr...

Updated on: 12 May,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma kick-started the premiere of their cop drama in attack mode. Don’t miss Gulshan Devaiah’s painted nails. As the night ended, Sonakshi and Vijay were seen huddled around creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Pics/Yogen Shah

Dil goes grrr...

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma

Dil goes grrr...
Sonakshi Sinha, Zoya Akhtar and Reema KagtiSonakshi Sinha, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti


Huma Qureshi, Rytasha Rathore and Kritika Kamra



Huma Qureshi, Rytasha Rathore and Kritika Kamra


Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani and Gulshan Devaiah
Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani and Gulshan Devaiah

Tying loose ends

Karan Deol and fiance Drisha Archarya take a break from the hustle-bustle of the wedding prep and go on a date. A breather from prying relatives always helps

Switching sides

Saif Ali Khan may soon be heard as Star Lord, but looks like his loyalty lies with Captain America. After all, it is all in the Marvel family

Auspicious beginning

At the screening of his upcoming film, Vidyut Jammwal takes blessings from Anupam Kher’s mother. #SoHumbling

Just in

Radhika Madan and Rajinikanth

