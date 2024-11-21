As Diljit Dosanjh delivered an electrifying performance in Ahemadabad, he slipped and fell on stage due to the oil spilled on stage by flame machines that are kept to add a fiery effect

Diljit Dosanjh Pic/Instagram

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who made headlines for his powerful statement on songs with alcohol during the Ahmedabad concert, fell on stage during the same show. A viral video shows the ‘GOAT’ hitmaker slipping due to the oil spilled on stage by flame machines that are kept to add a fiery effect.

Diljit Dosanjh falls on stage during Ahmedabad concert

As Diljit Dosanjh delivered an electrifying performance in Ahemadabad, he slipped and fell on stage. The viral video shows him telling the organisers, "The fire that you guys are launching here, don't do that. Oil is getting spilled on the stage from it.” He assured fans that he was okay and continued to perform. Watch the video below.

Diljit Dosanjh served legal notice for songs on alcohol

Recently, Diljit performed in Hyderabad where he received a legal notice from the Telangana government, asking him not to sing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence. The notice, issued just hours before his performance cited a complaint from a Chandigarh resident who claimed that Dosanjh had performed songs promoting alcohol and violence at a previous concert.

Reacting to the same, Diljit shared a video from the Ahmedabad concert, where he called out all the states for not doing enough to stop liquor sales since it is a huge "revenue" generator. He also stated that he would stop making songs on alcohol if the government declared a nationwide ban on it.

He said, “If all of India's states declare themselves as dry states, then Diljit Dosanjh won't ever sing songs on alcohol. I promise. Can that happen? It's a huge revenue source. During COVID-19, everything shut down except alcohol shops. What are you saying? You can't fool the youth.”

Diljit Dosanjh announces Mumbai show

Diljit took to Instagram and shared a poster announcing his show in Mumbai. It is set to take place on December 19th at 7 pm. The exact venue for the same is yet to be revealed. Tickets for the show will go LIVE on November 22. Diljit wrote in the caption, “Lao Ji Finally Ho Gaya Add Mumbai.”

On the acting front, Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie 'Border 2', where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.