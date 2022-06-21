Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at his Vancouver concert

Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at his Vancouver concert

Updated on: 21 June,2022 11:27 AM IST  |  Vancouver
mid-day online correspondent |

Several videos from the musical gala have surfaced online in which Diljit is seen crooning special tracks in the beloved memory of Sidhu Moose Wala

Diljit Dosanjh. Picture courtesy/AFP


Diljit Dosanjh has won the hearts of Sidhu Moose Wala's fans once again! The popular singer keeps on performing for his audience in different countries. This time, in his Vancouver Concert, Diljit left no stone unturned to leave the attendees in awe of his performance. In his recent concert at Vancouver, Diljit dedicated a song to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab on May 29.






diljit dosanjh Sidhu Moose Wala punjab bollywood news Entertainment News

