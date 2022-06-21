Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at his Vancouver concert

Several videos from the musical gala have surfaced online in which Diljit is seen crooning special tracks in the beloved memory of Sidhu Moose Wala

Diljit Dosanjh has won the hearts of Sidhu Moose Wala's fans once again! The popular singer keeps on performing for his audience in different countries. This time, in his Vancouver Concert, Diljit left no stone unturned to leave the attendees in awe of his performance. In his recent concert at Vancouver, Diljit dedicated a song to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab on May 29.

Several videos from the musical gala have surfaced online in which Diljit is seen crooning special tracks in the beloved memory of Sidhu Moose Wala. With his performance, Diljit also paid tribute to late kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu.

A heart touching tribute by @diljitdosanjh 22 for #SidhuMooseWala, Deep Sidhu & Sandeep Sandhu.

Moosewala naam dila utte likheya, khasa jor lag ju mitaun vaste.



Love you paaji â¤ï¸



PS: Probably the first Indian artist to have a sold out show at Rogers Arena.#DiljitDosanjh #GOAT — Turbanator (@ind3r_07) June 20, 2022

"Big respect for Diljit after tonight. Dedicated the concert to Sidhu Moosewala, Deep Sidhu, and Sandeep Sandhu. Sold out Rogers Arena and brought the entire Punjabi culture under one roof. No one can do it like him. Man truly is the GOAT @diljitdosanjh," a social media user heaped praises on Diljit. Diljit also shared a glimpse of his performance on Instagram and captioned the post as, "One love."

For the unversed, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Delhi Police have arrested three persons, including two main shooters involved in his killing.

Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu alias Sandeep Nangal Ambian was also shot dead by four assailants during a tournament in Punjab's Jalandhar district in March 2022, while Deep Sidhu died in a car accident in February this year.