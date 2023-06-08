According to reports in a Vancouver-based news outlet, Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift were laughing and being 'touch touch' when they met for dinner at a restaurant in Vancouver

Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift

Listen to this article Diljit Dosanjh reacts to reports of being 'touchy' with Taylor Swift at dinner in Vancouver x 00:00

Diljit Dosanjh has been making the country proud with his international presence. The Punjabi singer performed at Coachella 2023 and had the crowd grooving to his hit tracks. According to recent reports, Diljit was spotted having dinner with American singer Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Vancouver. The report listed details about their meeting. Diljit took to his Twitter handle to react to the report in his humorous style.

A Vancouver-based news outlet reported that Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift were seen together spending time at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour. The report also mentioned that "they were seen laughing and being touch touch". The report read, "Vancouver Patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favorite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift & Diljit Dosanjh were laughing & being "touch touch".

ADVERTISEMENT

To this, Diljit Dosanjh retweeted and wrote, "Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa (There is something called privacy)," in Punjabi.

Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa 😎 https://t.co/iqdod3tS4a — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) June 7, 2023

Reacting to Diljit's tweet, a fan wrote, "Moving Very Swift Paaji". "Paaji ko to Kylie Jenner mangti hai," wrote another fan, referring to Diljit's fondness towards Kylie which he had earlier expressed. "So is the couple name gonna be Tayjit or Daylor Doswaift?" asked another user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit will next be seen in the film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will be released on Netflix. It also stars Parineeti Chopra. The film narrates the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the '80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27. The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

Talking about the film, actor Diljit Dosanjh said, "Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story. It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir's exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you Imtiaz bhajee for believing in me for this role."