Diljit Dosanjh recently spoke about his dietary preference and how he deals with cheat meal cravings

Diljit Dosanjh

Listen to this article Diljit Dosanjh reveals he 'avoids carbs' and does 'not eat rice' x 00:00

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh often gives a glimpse of what he is cooking in his kitchen through social media. The actor who is currently gearing up for the release of his film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' on Netflix spoke about his diet and how he regrets having cheat meals.

Talking to IANS, if he’s a person who enjoys using cutlery to savour meals, Diljit said, “I can have anything. If there’s cutlery kept in front of me, I would use that, and if not, then I wouldn’t wait, I would just have my food like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Diljit keeps his meals simple, going by his social media. However, he shared that he “avoids carbs” and does not “eat rice”.

“I don’t eat rice. I have dal every day. I avoid carbs. I would take carbs in the morning, and then I would try to avoid them after that. Sometimes after four-five days, I would crave something, and I would eat something wrong at night."

"Then I regret it in the morning, but then I fix it in the morning,” said the 'Lover' hitmaker.

About ‘Chamkila’

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27. Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music. Parineeti will be seen essaying the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' will be out on Netflix on April 12.

Diljit’s work front

Dosanjh, renowned for his versatility, was recently seen in 'Crew' portraying the role of Jaiveer Singh, a customs officer. His upcoming project is 'Jatt and Juliet 3' with Neeru Bajwa. The 'Jatt and Juliet' saga has been a runaway success, captivating audiences with its blend of romance, comedy, and drama. The franchise, known for its endearing characters and engaging storyline, has amassed a dedicated fan base over the years. With Dosanjh and Bajwa reprising their iconic roles, anticipation for the third installment is at an all-time high.

(With inputs from IANS)