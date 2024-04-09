'Chamkila' actor Diljit Dosanjh is married to an Indian-American, has a son, claims friend

Diljit Dosanjh, who will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila' is reportedly married to an Indian-American and has a son who lives in the US.

Diljit Dosanjh Pic/Instagram

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who shot to fame with songs like Lover, Kinni Kinni, and Proper Patola among others has always maintained a low profile when it comes to his personal life. Amid rumours of him not being single doing rounds, a friend has claimed that Diljit is married and also has a kid.

An unnamed friend told Sunday Express Eye, “An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana.” The statement was taken as a part of the profile piece published which further mentioned that Diljit’s wife and son live in the US.

Previously, while promoting the film ‘Good Newwz’, Diljit's co-star Kiara Advani said “Very education for me, since I am the only one who is here not having a child.” The film also featured Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who are also parents.

About ‘Chamkila’

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27. Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music. Parineeti will be seen essaying the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' will be out on Netflix on April 12.

Diljit’s work front

Dosanjh, renowned for his versatility, was recently seen in 'Crew' portraying the role of Jaiveer Singh, a customs officer. His upcoming project is 'Jatt and Juliet 3' with Neeru Bajwa. The 'Jatt and Juliet' saga has been a runaway success, captivating audiences with its blend of romance, comedy, and drama. The franchise, known for its endearing characters and engaging storyline, has amassed a dedicated fan base over the years. With Dosanjh and Bajwa reprising their iconic roles, anticipation for the third installment is at an all-time high.

(With inputs from ANI)