Dimple Kapadia grooves with nephew Karan Kapadia on his latest song 'Tere Bina'

Actor-author Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a video of her mother Dimple Kapadia and cousin Karan Kapadia vibing on the song

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia grooved with nephew Karan Kapadia on his latest track 'Tere Bina'.

Actor and daughter Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a video of both vibing on the song. She wrote, "This is all things amazing! @karankapadiaofficial just dropped a new song called Tere Bina which is out now on all platforms and I can safely say it is already my favourite song of the year."

She added, "P.S. And I am not quite sure what mom is doing in the background but then her actions for me on a daily basis."

Dimple can be seen singing and enjoying with Karan.

Dimple received massive responses from the audience for her performance in the web series 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'. She received a National award for Best Actress for her performance in the Hindi language drama film 'Rudaali'.

She will be next seen in the upcoming romantic film 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' opposite veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.

On the other hand, Karan recently released his single Tere Bina. He has worked as an assistant director on films such as 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within,' 'Raavan,' 'Luck By Chance,' and 'Hawaizaada.'

Karan Kapadia is Dimple's late sister Simple Kapadia's son.

