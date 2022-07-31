Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani express gratitude for overwhelming response to 'Ek Villain Returns'

Helmed by Mohit Suri, 'Ek Villain Returns' is currently gathering praises from the audience for its gripping storyline, power-packed action sequences and unpredictable climax sequence

Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor. Pics/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor shared heartfelt messages as their action thriller film 'Ek Villain Returns' collected Rs 7.05 crores at the box office on its opening day.

The 'Baaghi 2' actor said, "The response has been so surreal! I am so grateful for all the love audience has showered for Rasika (Disha's character). It feels great to be back in theatres, especially the youth enjoying it. I have been going through your messages all this while and have nothing but a broad smile on my face reading them. It's a feeling of immense fulfillment and I hope you continue to shower your love on us."

Helmed by Mohit Suri, 'Ek Villain Returns' is currently gathering praises from the audience for its gripping storyline, power-packed action sequences and unpredictable climax sequence.

The film marks the 'Bhoot Police' actor's fifth biggest opening film of his career. Arjun's biggest opener is Gunday at 16.12 crore, 2 States opened to 12.42 crore and Half Girlfriend opened to 10.27 crore. With Ek Villain Returns, Arjun recorded a solid day 1 at the counters with 7.05 crore.

"The fact that 'Ek Villain Returns' opening is the fifth biggest of my career, even while the industry tries to bounce back post pandemic, is extremely validating. I have consistently tried to do films that connect to the youth and the masses and it feels great to see them enjoy 'Ek Villain Returns'. I'm thrilled with the start that the film has got and I'm sure it will continue its momentum in the days to come." Arjun said in his statement.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actor is currently receiving positive feedback from the netizens for his performance in the film.

He further added "For me, personally, there is a lot to be proud of. The fact that I have been able to contribute to a Bollywood film opening at the counters is validation enough. I'm glad that people are appreciating my performance. I wanted to be a part of an edgy, cool film and the result is something for me to cherish right now."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor, the action thriller film also stars John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Apart from 'Ek Villain Returns', Arjun will also be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaaj's 'Kuttey', which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. Along with this he also has director Ajay Behl's 'The Ladykiller' opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

Disha, on the other hand, will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Yodha' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and south actor Rashi Khanna. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 14, 2022.

