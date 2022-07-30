Box-office collection: 'Ek Villain Returns' earns Rs 7 crore on day one

The first instalment was made on a budget of Rs 39 crore, the film became a major box-office success with earnings of over Rs 100 crore domestically

Disha Patani, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Pic/Yogen Shah

John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor-starrer "Ek Villain Returns" has raised Rs 7.05 crore in India on the first day of its theatrical release, the makers announced Saturday. The Mohit Suri-directed action thriller is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name.

In a media statement, film production company T-Series said "'Ek Villain Returns' opens with a strong start at the box office, raking an impressive Rs 7.05 crore nett on day one in India." Taran Aadarsh also tweeted:

#EkVillainReturns reaps the benefit of franchise factor, opens better at single screens of mass pockets and Tier-2 centres... Metros - especially national chains - need to gather momentum... Day 2 and 3 crucial... Fri ₹ 7.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/YeVUW1jyCV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 30, 2022

The film, also featuring Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. 'Ek Villain Returns' is directed by Mohit Suri. The film also stars Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. It is the sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

The first instalment was made on a budget of Rs 39 crore, the film became a major box-office success with earnings of over Rs 100 crore domestically. That's not it! The tracks 'Galliyan' and 'Zaroorat' became instant blockbusters.

