Box-office collection: 'Ek Villain Returns' earns Rs 7 crore on day one

Updated on: 30 July,2022 12:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The first instalment was made on a budget of Rs 39 crore, the film became a major box-office success with earnings of over Rs 100 crore domestically

Disha Patani, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Pic/Yogen Shah


John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor-starrer "Ek Villain Returns" has raised Rs 7.05 crore in India on the first day of its theatrical release, the makers announced Saturday. The Mohit Suri-directed action thriller is a follow-up to the 2014 original of the same name.

In a media statement, film production company T-Series said "'Ek Villain Returns' opens with a strong start at the box office, raking an impressive Rs 7.05 crore nett on day one in India." Taran Aadarsh also tweeted:


The film, also featuring Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. 'Ek Villain Returns' is directed by Mohit Suri. The film also stars Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. It is the sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. 

The first instalment was made on a budget of Rs 39 crore, the film became a major box-office success with earnings of over Rs 100 crore domestically. That's not it! The tracks 'Galliyan' and 'Zaroorat' became instant blockbusters. 

