Divya Bharti, Raveena Tandon, Ayesha Jhulka talks about the concept of 'exposing' in old video

Updated on: 20 October,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Bollywood has greatly changed in the last 30 years while what was considered “exposing” back in the day, has become quite normal as the industry progressed and the global cultures seeped into the film industry

Raveena Tandon and Ayesha Jhulka. Pics/Yogen Shah

An old video of Bollywood actresses Divya Bharti, Raveena Tandon, Ayesha Jhulka has resurfaced which shows them talking about the concept of skin show in the Bollywood of the late 1980s and the early 90s, and if they would agree to doing something like that.  


The late actress Divya Bharti, who is known for films like ‘Deewana’, ‘Vishwatma’ and others, said at the time, “I did my first film in the biggest banner, ‘Vishwatma’, and I didn't have to expose myself. Although the role is very good, according to me it was a very good role, I didn't have to expose myself, so there will be no need for it in the future”. 


Raveena said, “No, maybe I won't do the compromise”. 


Ayesha Jhulka said, “As far as exposing is concerned, I won't do that. Because I don't think that by exposing, any role can be made better. If the role is good, then it is good. In that compromise can be to the extent that I can perform it better and better." 

Bollywood has greatly changed in the last 30 years while what was considered “exposing” back in the day, has become quite normal as the industry progressed and the global cultures seeped into the film industry.

While the functioning of the Hindi film industry has been greatly influenced by the western culture of corporates, work ethics have shifted, the concept of “expose” has now evolved into nudity. In recent years, some actors have made the brave choice of shedding clothes to lend an authentic edge to their roles. 

The streaming series ‘Sacred Games’, which was released in 2018, made huge noise with regards to frontal nudity portrayed in its scenes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

