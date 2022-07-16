Breaking News
Air Arabia flight develops hydraulic failure, lands safely at Cochin airport
Lakhimpur violence: Allahabad HC reserves order on bail plea of Ashish Mishra
Sri Lanka's Parliament to elect next president for the first time since 1978
Amravati murder: Custody of accused extended, NIA says case has international ramifications
Mumbai reports 365 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Do Kalaripayattu Ranbir Kapoor style

Do Kalaripayattu, Ranbir Kapoor style

Updated on: 16 July,2022 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

From Ranbir rehearsing for a week to the team building a special arena, Shamshera director breaks down how they shot the Kalaripayattu-inspired fight sequence

Do Kalaripayattu, Ranbir Kapoor style

A still from the film


Ranbir Kapoor pulling off high-octane action stunts and fighting countless baddies is an unusual sight on screen. His choice of films has mostly seen him play characters that are rooted and relatable. That’s why director Karan Malhotra knew he could not hit a false note when presenting Kapoor as a larger-than-life hero in his upcoming release, Shamshera. The thought played on his mind when executing the movie’s action sequences, particularly the ambitious set-piece that sees Kapoor’s character Balli lock horns with Sanjay Dutt’s Shuddh Singh. For the sequence, action director Franz Spilhaus — who previously worked on Denzel Washington’s Safe House (2012) and Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War (2019) — decided to incorporate moves from Kalaripayattu, a martial art form that has its origins in India.  

Karan MalhotraKaran Malhotra




Also Read: Watch video! Ranbir Kapoor: I'm grateful for everything happening in my life


The director explains that the scene had to be mounted on a grand scale, as it was to be one of the film’s highlights. The production design team built a large arena in Yash Raj Studios. In the sequence, Kapoor’s dacoit character is seen fighting the ruthless army general, with a wooden log as their choice of weapon. “Shamshera is rooted in Indian culture and traditions. With the story being set in the 1800s, it was important that the action set-pieces look from that era. Ranbir, who is playing the [classic] Hindi film hero, had to pull off incredible action scenes. We shot the Kalaripayattu-inspired fight sequence on a dusty field, constructing an arena that resembled one [prevalent] during those times.” 

Malhotra’s biggest advantage is that he found a leading man who is deeply committed to his craft. “As an actor, Ranbir jumps at anything new. When we explained the scene to him, he wanted to ace it,” he says, recounting how the actor rehearsed for a week before setting foot on the set. “He put in many days, rehearsing the scene with Franz and his team. It was a challenging shoot. It was hot, humid, and dusty. To make matters worse, it was also windy. Hats off to Ranbir for pulling this off!”

Also Read: Mother-son duo Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor promote 'Shamshera'

ranbir kapoor karan malhotra Shamshera bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK