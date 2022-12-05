'Drishyam 2' Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer beats lifetime collection of Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Box office net collection for Day 17 (3rd Sunday) gives another double digit figure as it marks Rs. 10.39 crores making the 3rd weekend total to Rs. 23.29 crores
Still from Drishyam 2
'Drishyam 2' becomes the first film with the highest third weekend net collection of the year. Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor, 'Drishyam 2' is unstoppable at the box office! The film has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and has ranked as the 3rd highest grosser of the year after 'Brahmastra' (Hindi) and 'The Kashmir Files'.
The film has been creating waves at the box office as the footfall seen in the theatres is amongst one of the highest post pandemic. 'Drishyam 2' also becomes the 24th Ajay Devgn film to sell more than 1 crore tickets.
Box office net collection for Day 17 (3rd Sunday) gives another double digit figure as it marks Rs. 10.39 crores making the 3rd weekend total to Rs. 23.29 crores.
Total collection of 17 days Pan-India is Rs. 186.76 crores and inching toward the 200 crore club on a non-holiday, without hiking the ticket price.
Also Read: Going forward from 'Drishyam 2', a busy 2023 beckons Tabu