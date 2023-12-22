Dunki box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film earns Rs 30 crore in India

Shah Rukh Khan's latest, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, released in theatres on Thursday. As per Sacnilk.com, the movie has made 'a good start' in India. The Sacnilk report says that Dunki has collected Rs 30 crores in India on its first day

Dunki box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's latest, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, was released in theatres on Thursday. As per Sacnilk.com, the movie has made 'a good start' in India. The Sacnilk report says that Dunki has collected Rs 30 crores in India on its first day, spanning all languages. While this is deemed 'a good start', it has been noted that this is the lowest collection made by a Shah Rukh Khan movie this year. His first release of the year, 'Pathaan' grossed Rs 57 crore on day 1, and Jawan minted Rs 89.5 crore on its first day (as per Sacnilk).

Shah Rukh Khan's next challenge

However, Shah Rukh Khan already has his eyes set on his next challenge. Shah Rukh Khan has not given an interview in almost a year and has solely relied on his trusty Asksrk to do the promotional effort instead of interviews. But it seems like the sun has risen, and Shah Rukh Khan is open to interviews. In a new chat with Raya Abirached, Shah Rukh Khan confessed that he wants to take up a role that is "more age-real" but where he will still be a star. Speaking about his next film, he said, "I think I will start one in March or April now. I have been attempting now to do a film that is more age-real to me and play it still as the protagonist and the star of the film.”

During the conversation, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned what drew him to 'Dunki'. The actor said, "“To be honest, what draws you to a Rajkumar Hirani film is Rajkumar Hirani, and it’s a very heartfelt film.”

About Dunki

Talking about 'Dunki', apart from SRK, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train sets the tone for the adventure that lies ahead.

The video introduces the whimsical characters, starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends--Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli--all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

'Dunki' was released in theatres on December 21.