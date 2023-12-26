Dunki box office collection day 5: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer earns Christmas gift, inches towards Rs 150 crores mark in India

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 5: It looks like Shah Rukh Khan's latest offering, 'Dunki, earned a Christmas gift this weekend

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 5: It looks like Shah Rukh Khan's latest offering, 'Dunki, earned a Christmas gift this weekend. The movie had initially started with Rs 30 crore; it reached its peak on Sunday, earning Rs 30.7 crore. On Monday, owing to Christmas, the movie witnessed another spike despite Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' giving the movie some tough competition.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer earns Christmas gift

Dunki box office collection day 5 was recorded at Rs 22.50 crore as per Sacnilk. The movie's total domestic collection in five days is Rs 128.13 crore. The production company behind 'Dunki' shared that Dunki's worldwide collection is Rs 211.13 crores, four days after its release. And it looks like it's headed to the Rs 300 crore mark with the Christmas Day collection.

Dunki had an overall 39.53% occupancy rate in Hindi, with the maximum footfall being recorded during the evening shows. Meanwhile, Salaar's numbers are only doubling every day. As per Sacnilk, Salaar has managed to score Rs 251.60 crore in four days of its release.

About Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh, the film 'Dunki' stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartfelt narrative depicting the journey of four friends striving to reach foreign shores. It portrays their challenging yet life-altering expedition in pursuit of their dreams. Rooted in real-life experiences, 'Dunki' weaves together diverse tales of love and friendship, delivering both humor and poignant moments.

Recently, talking about his wish to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani revealed that he wanted to work with King Khan since he was in a film school. Hiraning in conversation with News18 said, "I remember studying in a film school and the real struggle for any filmmaker was how we would make our first film. Will we get a producer? Will any actor come on board? So we had a common room where all the students would watch television together. I recall watching this series called Circus and I vividly remember the scene including the camera angle where one actor was performing and delivering a monologue,” he said, adding, “I didn’t know who he was but I loved his performance. I told myself once I passed out from school, I would approach him and make a film. It took me two years to graduate from the film institute and by that time, Shah Rukh Khan had become a huge star (laughs). So, I had to wait for 20 years to collaborate with him on a film.”