‘Ed and I are not restricted to one style’

Ecstatic to collaborate with Sheeran on 2Step, Armaan discusses how the Brit icon and he have a shared love for experimentation

Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik. Pics/Instagram

We tell Armaan Malik that he’s one step closer to his dream collaboration with Charlie Puth. “Actually, two steps,” he laughs, referring to his latest collaboration with Ed Sheeran, 2Step. The celebrated British singer has long featured in the list of pop icons Malik hoped to collaborate with. However, the singer-songwriter didn’t imagine that his dream would be realised so early on in his career.

In 2020, Malik made a splash in the world of English music with Control, following it up with How many and You, among others. His hits presumably made him an ideal choice for the international collaboration. Asked about the inception of the remix, the singer says, “2Step is already on Ed’s album, Equal. In it, he speaks of the lows he has faced as an artiste, and finding strength in those he loved. Since he is so passionate about this song, he wanted to reach out to different artistes across the world. His team reached out to Warner Music India, who identified me as the person they wanted to collaborate with.”

To Malik, his version of 2Step is his most personal work to date. “I was excited to talk about what I’ve gone through as an artiste. A lot of stuff that was bottled up has been presented in this remix with Ed that we worked on, in a short span of time.” That the song may open doors for more Indian musicians is not lost on him. “I count this as a win for every Indian artiste. It [could be] a gateway for similar opportunities.”

