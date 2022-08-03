'Ek Villain Returns': Disha Patani's grey avatar welcomed by audience

Disha’s portrayal as Rasika in 'Ek Villain Returns' is proof that she is passionate about her craft and is ready to explore acting from different heights

Disha Patani/ Pic- Instagram

'Ek Villain Returns' has been released in the theaters and Disha Patani's fans can not keep their calm watching her look so spectacular as a hot villain in the film. While the audience has seen the actress in several different roles, this was the first time when they saw Disha go all out and explore a new side of acting. This is out and out an inspiring example of an actor who is testing their limit to see what else they can offer to the audience.

Disha’s portrayal as Rasika in 'Ek Villain Returns' is proof that she is passionate about her craft and is ready to explore acting from different heights. The actress is currently driving the masses crazy with her hot and sensual avatar in the film. On the other hand, the audience might have never imagined her playing a character with such depth. If we talk about her past releases, a thriller like 'Malang' was loved by the audience. 'Ek Villain Returns' is one such example, Where Disha has tried her hand for the first time in the negative role, and her performance in such a grey character is very well welcomed by the audience. It was indeed a bold choice from the actress as she has never done that in the past.

Also Read: Disha Patani shares a sizzling glimpse from sets of 'Ek Villain Returns'

As soon as the film hit the theaters, it has been showing unprecedented growth at the box office. The actress is currently basking in the success of 'Ek Villian Returns' as the film is performing well in single theaters.

Other than this Disha will also be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.