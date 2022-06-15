Esha Deol on Dharmendra: I have his physique

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 June,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Ahead of Father’s Day, three celebrities reveal how their even-fitter dads influenced them

Esha Deol; (right) Dharmendra with daughter Esha


HE [Dharmendra] motivates not only me but also our entire nation. He is the first He-Man of our industry, and all his roles were rooted in athleticism. I am blessed with an athletic physique, and have certain cuts that women rarely do, due to him. In fact, my physique is exactly like his. When I’d play football on the field, my coaches would address me by my father’s name. I’ve been into fitness from a young age because I was influenced by him and my mom. 

He has always been proud of me for participating in sports. When I was young, I would wake up at 5 am and train on the beach in football or handball. I would take his advice on exercising, and on correct eating habits. Watching him play badminton as he did also played a role in influencing me. Fitness forms a part of our discussion, even today.  




My dad is so inspiring! Even today, he wakes up at 5 am to practise breathing exercises, yoga, and meditation. He enjoys cycling and walks often. He does a lot to stay mentally, emotionally and physically fit, and always reiterates that all the three factors [are important]. I agree with that, and hence also practise activities like martial arts, kick-boxing, and dance, which [cater to] all the three aspects. 


