Along with the post, Suniel wrote, "Because every picture tells a story...."

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Shetty twins? Suniel Shetty shares heartwarming 'look-a-like' moment with son Ahan x 00:00

Actor Suniel Shetty, on Wednesday, dropped a picture with son Ahan Shetty in which the father and son are twinning in black vests. The 'Dhadkan' actor shared a photo collage on Instagram featuring Suniel and Ahan. The collage shows Suniel's old picture from his younger days and Ahan's photo clicked in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

They can be seen flaunting their muscular biceps in black vests and sporting high-waist jeans and a belt. Both of them have completed their looks with a pair of black sunglasses. Along with the post, Suniel wrote, "Because every picture tells a story...."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Sameera Reddy and Sonu Sood reacted to the post by dropping fire and heart emojis respectively in the comment section. Netizens also bombarded the comment section with sweet and nice comments.

A user wrote, "Like father like son". Another fan commented, "Anna 2.0." Suniel and Mana Shetty, who married on December 25, 1991, welcomed their first child, Athiya, in 1992 and their second child, Ahan, in 1996. Recently, Suniel's son Ahan Shetty joined the cast of 'Border 2'.

Sunny Deol took to social media and welcomed Ahan on board. He also shared a teaser, generating excitement among fans and the film industry alike."Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2," he captioned the post.

Directed by JP Dutta, 'Border' became iconic for its portrayal of the India-Pakistan war and featured a stellar ensemble cast, including Suniel Shetty, who played the unforgettable role of Border Security Force Officer Bhairon Singh. And now two decades later, Ahan Shetty is stepping into his father's shoes, carrying forward this legacy in a film that is deeply embedded in the collective memory of Indian cinema lovers.

The announcement video encapsulates the passing of the baton from father to son. It showcases the montage of Suniel Shetty's images from Border, with Ahan Shetty's heartfelt voiceover. Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel will also seen in various projects like 'Welcome 3', 'The Legend of Somnath', 'Welcome to the Jungle', a show 'Nanda Devi' with Lionsgate and 'Hunter 3'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever