Breaking News
After 19-year-long battle, BMC partially demolishes illegal structure of Peddar Road bldg
Mumbai Central station gets temporary steel FOB due to commuter complaints
Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena leader Vijay Chougule to contest as independent against BJP's Ganesh Naik
Will fix poor voter turnout, says Thane District Collector
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shetty twins Suniel Shetty shares heartwarming look a like moment with son Ahan

Shetty twins? Suniel Shetty shares heartwarming 'look-a-like' moment with son Ahan

Updated on: 17 October,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Along with the post, Suniel wrote, "Because every picture tells a story...."

Shetty twins? Suniel Shetty shares heartwarming 'look-a-like' moment with son Ahan

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Shetty twins? Suniel Shetty shares heartwarming 'look-a-like' moment with son Ahan
x
00:00

Actor Suniel Shetty, on Wednesday, dropped a picture with son Ahan Shetty in which the father and son are twinning in black vests. The 'Dhadkan' actor shared a photo collage on Instagram featuring Suniel and Ahan. The collage shows Suniel's old picture from his younger days and Ahan's photo clicked in recent times.


They can be seen flaunting their muscular biceps in black vests and sporting high-waist jeans and a belt. Both of them have completed their looks with a pair of black sunglasses. Along with the post, Suniel wrote, "Because every picture tells a story...."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)


Sameera Reddy and Sonu Sood reacted to the post by dropping fire and heart emojis respectively in the comment section. Netizens also bombarded the comment section with sweet and nice comments.

A user wrote, "Like father like son". Another fan commented, "Anna 2.0." Suniel and Mana Shetty, who married on December 25, 1991, welcomed their first child, Athiya, in 1992 and their second child, Ahan, in 1996. Recently, Suniel's son Ahan Shetty joined the cast of 'Border 2'.

Sunny Deol took to social media and welcomed Ahan on board. He also shared a teaser, generating excitement among fans and the film industry alike."Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2," he captioned the post.

Directed by JP Dutta, 'Border' became iconic for its portrayal of the India-Pakistan war and featured a stellar ensemble cast, including Suniel Shetty, who played the unforgettable role of Border Security Force Officer Bhairon Singh. And now two decades later, Ahan Shetty is stepping into his father's shoes, carrying forward this legacy in a film that is deeply embedded in the collective memory of Indian cinema lovers.

The announcement video encapsulates the passing of the baton from father to son. It showcases the montage of Suniel Shetty's images from Border, with Ahan Shetty's heartfelt voiceover. Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel will also seen in various projects like 'Welcome 3', 'The Legend of Somnath', 'Welcome to the Jungle', a show 'Nanda Devi' with Lionsgate and 'Hunter 3'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ahan Shetty Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News suniel shetty Bollywood News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK