Exclusive! ‘Birthday Chat’ with Daisy Shah

Today is the birthday of the pretty Daisy Shah. After having worked as a background dancer in the Salman Khan starrer 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' to playing the leading lady opposite Salman Khan himself in ‘Jai Ho’, Daisy has indeed come a long way
Satish Sundaresan of Mid-Day exclusively caught up with Daisy Shah, to get more details about her birthday plans and celebrations. Over to Daisy…
Hey Daisy! Since its your birthday today, tell us about your birthday plans.
There are no birthday plans yaar! It will be a very normal day, since it’s a weekday and not a weekend! (smiles). I will be spending time at my house, because, me and my mother share our birthdays on the same day. Additionally, the most awaited Ganeshotsav is just around the corner. So, we have to start preparing for it.
With whom are you celebrating your birthday this year?
Just my mother, my near and dear ones, which also include my cousins.
Can you recall your best childhood birthday gift memory?
My sister had always been the pampered child. That’s why she always had the most lavish birthday party by my grandparents during her birthday. My sister used to get these 2Kg-3 Kg huge yummy cakes. I always used to feel left out. One day, I told my mother, “Mummy, mera bhi birthday manaao naa!” (Mummy. Please spend my birthday also, as lavishly as my sister’s). And Mom was like, “Ok! Tera bhi birthday celebrate karengey”. (OK. We shall celebrate your birthday as well). She asked me to call all my friends and stuff like that. And since my sister had been getting these huge cakes, I also expected to get some really huge and yummy birthday cake on my birthday. To my terror, my mother brought one full plate that was filled with ‘pedhas’ and candles. (laughs uncontrollably). At that point of time, I felt like complaining my mother as to why she agreed to celebrate my birthday, when she could not even get me a cake. But, today, when I look back, I laugh at the whole episode (laughs again).
Any memorable birthday gift during childhood?
We did not have a special day like birthday. That’s why we never got gifts on our birthdays. Instead, we had many other occasions like Diwali and Navratri, wherein we were loaded with gifts from my dada-dadi. When it came to gifting, no one could ever beat my dada-dadi.
Which has been your most memorable birthday gift till date?
I don’t think that I have ever received any gift on my birthday. And I am not someone who will look forward to receiving gifts, because, I believe in buying my own gifts.
That brings me to my next question. Have you ever gifted anything to yourself on your birthday? If yes, then what?
In fact, this is the first year when I had gifted myself on my birthday. I bought my favourite car this year.
On the professional front, Daisy, what is keeping you busy these days?
As of now, I am busy in the post production of ‘Mystery Of Tattoo’ and ‘The Elephant In The Room’. There is one OTT project on which I will be working on. The details of which have been kept under the wraps. It might get announced after a month or so.
Bollywood has been missing you of late. Any Bollywood films in the pipeline?
I am busy with the paper work of an extremely awesome film which I have been offered. I will announce it the moment the paper work and other formalities are done.
