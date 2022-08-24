EXCLUSIVE! Krushna Abhishek reacts to news about him quitting The Kapil Sharma Show: "It’s my show too"

For all those who were sorely missing the famous laugh-a-riot TV show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and were waiting for the show’s next season, here is an update
Pic courtesy: Krushna Abhishek Official Instagram Account
For all those who were sorely missing the famous laugh-a-riot TV show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and were waiting for the show’s next season, here is an update. As per the buzz regarding the show, its being said that, the latest season won’t have Krushna Abhishek, as he has quit the show due to ‘contractual issues’.
Speaking exclusively to Mid-Day, Krushna Abhishek said, “Its my show too. Kapil loves me immensely and I love him too. Hopefully, if all ok, I will be back”.
Krushna Abhishek, who was seen playing the role of Sapna in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was an integral part of the show. His exit from the latest season of the show may upset many of his fans. There are many who feel that Krushna Abhishek may just make it to the show’s next season.
A source close to Mid-Day said, “Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma are close buddies. One just hopes that, the issues between Krushna and the show’s makers should get resolved at the earliest and that the former should make his presence felt as ‘Sapna’ in the next season as well. One just cannot imagine the show without Krushna and vice versa”.
The next season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will be starting from September 10. Before the show starts, Kapil Sharma will be touring Australia alongwith Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Rajiv Thakur, as a part of their commitment.
