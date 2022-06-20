Exclusive! Salman Khan gets on song for Riteish Deshmukh's 'Ved'

The actor is set to shoot the special number for Deshmukh's directorial debut

Salman Khan

Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut, the Marathi film 'Ved' is all set to have a special addition with a song featuring Salman Khan. Mid-day.com has learnt, Salman will be shooting the song towards the end of the month.

A source from the sets says, "Riteish had been in talks with Salman for a while now and the song will finally be shot in Mumbai over June 25th and 26th. Salman is currently in Hyderabad shooting for 'Bhaijaan' featuring Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, along with Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and others."

'Bhaijaan's' Hyderabad schedule is expected to wrap up in a week, after which the film's team will continue shooting in Mumbai.

