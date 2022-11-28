Exclusive! Shriya Saran shares memories from her wedding with Andrei Koscheev

Shriya Saran joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars'
Shriya and Andrei/Instagram
Shriya Saran shared memories from her wedding with Andrei Koscheev on the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars.'
The actress says, "My friends danced for me and my parents were happy. A friend of mine sang a song that is dear to me when I walked down the aisle. It was more like a court wedding so my best friend Rajat designed my outfit. Peter from Russia played music. It was more like family coming together."
