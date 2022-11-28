×
Breaking News
WHO renames monkeypox as mpox, citing racism concerns
Delhi: Major fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory
Silent march in Nashik, participants demand check on 'love jihad'
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Exclusive Shriya Saran shares memories from her wedding with Andrei Koscheev

Exclusive! Shriya Saran shares memories from her wedding with Andrei Koscheev

Updated on: 28 November,2022 06:01 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Shriya Saran joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars'

Exclusive! Shriya Saran shares memories from her wedding with Andrei Koscheev

Shriya and Andrei/Instagram


Shriya Saran shared memories from her wedding with Andrei Koscheev on the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars.'


The actress says, "My friends danced for me and my parents were happy. A friend of mine sang a song that is dear to me when I walked down the aisle. It was more like a court wedding so my best friend Rajat designed my outfit. Peter from Russia played music. It was more like family coming together."



Also Read: Yami Gautam Dhar's ‘Lost’ to release on ZEE5


Watch video to find out more!

 

Do you think Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho was a cult classic?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shriya saran bollywood bollywood gossips bollywood events Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK